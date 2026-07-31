Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 26,901 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,863 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $35,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 193,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,783,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $700,452,000 after buying an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,950,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,111,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Simon Property Group Stock Down 2.3%

SPG opened at $230.17 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $238.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.34 per share, with a total value of $57,175.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simon Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simon Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Simon Property Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here