Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 30,901 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,202 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $229.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $290.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

More NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance and guidance: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors

Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Price-target views are mixed: TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. TD Cowen Lowers NXP Semiconductors Price Target

TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. Negative Sentiment: Potential Ambarella acquisition pressures shares: NXP is reportedly in talks to acquire Ambarella, a developer of low-power AI chips and software for cameras, vehicles and robotics. The deal could improve NXP’s capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar, electrification and edge AI, but investors may be discounting the financial and integration risks because no transaction has been announced or agreed. NXP in Talks to Buy Chip Developer Ambarella, FT Reports

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here