Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 31,603 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,644 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in CRH were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,873,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,939,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CRH by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after buying an additional 5,916,930 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $258,172,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $95.03 on Friday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.76%. CRH's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CRH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

More CRH News

Here are the key news stories impacting CRH this week:

Positive Sentiment: CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. CRH Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CRH reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $10.8 billion, up 6% year over year and ahead of the $10.68 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share also exceeded expectations of $2.02, while net income increased 13% to $1.5 billion. Growth was supported by pricing, underlying demand, acquisitions and infrastructure activity. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. CRH EBITDA Outlook and Arcosa Deal

Management outlined a 2026 adjusted EBITDA target of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion and continues to advance its planned Arcosa transaction, which carries a targeted $175 million in synergies. The outlook reflects continued pricing momentum and demand for infrastructure-related products. Positive Sentiment: CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns.

CRH declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable September 16 to shareholders of record August 14. The annualized payout implies a yield of about 1.6%, adding to shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Truist Price Target Update

Truist lowered its price target from $140 to $130 but maintained a “buy” rating, still implying substantial upside based on the reported reference price. The target reduction may reflect a more cautious near-term valuation view rather than a change in the firm’s overall stance. Negative Sentiment: CRH’s 2026 EPS guidance of $5.60 to $6.05 has a midpoint of $5.83, below the approximately $5.95 analyst consensus. Subdued residential construction activity in some markets also remains a headwind, potentially offsetting strength in infrastructure and commercial demand.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here