Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 42,095 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,860 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $139,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE GE opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $343.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $261.71 and a 1-year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here