Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 53,849 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,089 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Argus upgraded shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.50.

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Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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