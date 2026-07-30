Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 610,020 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 610,020 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Schneider National worth $52,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,011 shares of the company's stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 178,433 shares of the company's stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 120.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,307.21. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial set a $40.00 price target on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.Schneider National's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Schneider National's payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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