Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 99,851 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,701 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,851 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $706,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 24.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,241 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $145.56 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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