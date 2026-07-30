Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,313 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Kroger worth $43,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Allstate Corp grew its position in Kroger by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,169,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,821,546,000 after purchasing an additional 868,529 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 10,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 507,459 shares of the company's stock worth $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,522 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 894,217 shares of the company's stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Kroger's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kroger's payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

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About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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