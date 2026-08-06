Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of NewMarket worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NewMarket by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in NewMarket by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 75 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $52,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.0%

NEU stock opened at $880.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $794.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.28. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $580.03 and a 12 month high of $900.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $14.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of $747.09 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised NewMarket from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised NewMarket from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewMarket has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEU

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

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