Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,653 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

More Henry Schein News

Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Henry Schein reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, above the $1.22–$1.24 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.458 billion, topping estimates near $3.37 billion. Earnings increased from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter, and sales rose 6.7% year over year. Henry Schein Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Henry Schein reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, above the $1.22–$1.24 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $3.458 billion, topping estimates near $3.37 billion. Earnings increased from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter, and sales rose 6.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 guidance. Henry Schein now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.29 to $5.39, sales growth of 4.5% to 5.5%, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid- to high-single digits. The $13.8 billion–$13.9 billion revenue outlook is above the roughly $13.7 billion analyst forecast, supporting the view that demand and profitability are improving. Henry Schein Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Raises FY2026 Guidance

Henry Schein now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.29 to $5.39, sales growth of 4.5% to 5.5%, and adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid- to high-single digits. The $13.8 billion–$13.9 billion revenue outlook is above the roughly $13.7 billion analyst forecast, supporting the view that demand and profitability are improving. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales increased 6.6%, Specialty Products rose 8.7%, and Technology sales grew 8.2%. The company also repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, providing additional support for per-share results. Henry Schein Q2 Revenue Rises 6.7 Percent

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales increased 6.6%, Specialty Products rose 8.7%, and Technology sales grew 8.2%. The company also repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, providing additional support for per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted sustained sales momentum, margin improvement and solid operational execution. Investors will likely focus on whether stronger internal sales growth and the raised outlook can continue through the remainder of 2026. Henry Schein Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call highlighted sustained sales momentum, margin improvement and solid operational execution. Investors will likely focus on whether stronger internal sales growth and the raised outlook can continue through the remainder of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity was entirely selling, with executives reporting six sales and no purchases over the past six months. While these transactions may reflect personal liquidity decisions rather than business concerns, they are a modest cautionary signal for investors. Henry Schein Insider Trading Activity

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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