Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,906,954 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,717 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,084,500 shares of the bank's stock worth $432,499,000 after buying an additional 3,166,984 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,560,891 shares of the bank's stock valued at $121,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,266,878 shares of the bank's stock worth $119,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,602,417 shares of the bank's stock worth $84,436,000 after acquiring an additional 216,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,314,793 shares of the bank's stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.6%

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc is a major Japanese banking and financial services holding company headquartered in Tokyo. The group operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide a full range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. Its core businesses include deposit-taking and lending, transaction banking, cash management, trade finance and treasury services for both individual and institutional clients.

Beyond traditional commercial banking, Mizuho offers securities and capital markets services, investment banking, underwriting, M&A advisory, and asset management through its securities and trust banking arms.

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