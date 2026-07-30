Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,113 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Datadog worth $49,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Datadog by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Cloudaware and Datadog partnership

Datadog and Cloudaware announced a partnership to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The integration is designed to identify cloud services that are not sending logs to Datadog, potentially increasing log-management usage and strengthening Datadog’s observability platform. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Datadog multi-year contracts

The company’s growing mix of multi-year contracts increased remaining performance obligations by 51% to $3.48 billion. Investors view the larger backlog as evidence of stronger revenue predictability and support for Datadog’s higher fiscal 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to $289 from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. BTIG Datadog price target

Optimism is building ahead of Datadog’s August 6 earnings release. The latest quarter showed 32% year-over-year revenue growth to approximately $1.01 billion, while earnings exceeded expectations and management raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Analysts have cited durable cloud and AI-related demand, with BTIG raising its price target to from $255 and maintaining a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus.

Institutional positioning is mixed: 555 investors added shares in the latest quarter, compared with 498 that reduced holdings. BlackRock and Citadel made notable additions, while FMR, T. Rowe Price and Massachusetts Financial Services reduced positions. This suggests continued interest but limited consensus. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported extensive selling, including recent transactions by CEO Olivier Pomel, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc and Director Amit Agarwal. The sales were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their value as discretionary bearish signals, but they may still weigh on sentiment given DDOG’s sharp rally and elevated valuation.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total transaction of $11,518,348.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,994,338.13. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $11,464,301.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,215,580.15. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $264.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.93, a P/E/G ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $244.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.32. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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