Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 143.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Genmab A/S from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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