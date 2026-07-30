Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 92,755 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $193.00 to $153.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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