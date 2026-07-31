Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 127.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,974 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,979 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of IQVIA worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day moving average is $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $252.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

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About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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