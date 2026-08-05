Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in People Incorporated Common Stock $PPLI

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,293 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of People Incorporated Common Stock worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the first quarter worth $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPLI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on People Incorporated Common Stock from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on People Incorporated Common Stock

People Incorporated Common Stock Price Performance

PPLI opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. People Incorporated Common Stock has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05.

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $7.08. The firm had revenue of $436.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. People Incorporated Common Stock had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that People Incorporated Common Stock will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People Incorporated Common Stock Company Profile

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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