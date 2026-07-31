Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 330.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,748 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,148,680 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Trade Desk worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,781,723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,440,541 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $123,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,550,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $178,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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