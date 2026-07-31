Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,562 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $34,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 878.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.29.

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AMETEK Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AME opened at $239.93 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $244.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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