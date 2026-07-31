Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,211 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,223,960 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,230,318,000 after buying an additional 1,761,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,746,286 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,214,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,122,696 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $648,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,434 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $577,137,000 after acquiring an additional 365,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,314,157 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $519,660,000 after acquiring an additional 639,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $228.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $263.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $229.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $226.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $4,233,932.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $252.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average is $206.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Old Dominion reported second-quarter EPS of $1.68 , above the $1.54 consensus estimate and up from $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $1.55 billion , also exceeding expectations. Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 earnings report

Old Dominion reported second-quarter EPS of , above the $1.54 consensus estimate and up from $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.4% year over year to , also exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Higher pricing and yields, cost discipline, operational efficiency and service performance helped offset freight-volume pressure, supporting a 32.3% increase in quarterly earnings. ODFL Q2 earnings beat estimates

Higher pricing and yields, cost discipline, operational efficiency and service performance helped offset freight-volume pressure, supporting a 32.3% increase in quarterly earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the results, TD Cowen reiterated a Hold rating and maintained a $233 price target , describing the risk-reward profile as balanced because soft volumes remain a concern. TD Cowen maintains Hold rating and price target

Despite the results, TD Cowen reiterated a rating and maintained a , describing the risk-reward profile as balanced because soft volumes remain a concern. Negative Sentiment: Freight demand and shipment volumes continued to lag, meaning the earnings improvement relied heavily on pricing and productivity rather than broad-based volume growth. That raises concerns about the durability of growth if market conditions remain weak. Pricing power drives Old Dominion’s Q2 rebound

Freight demand and shipment volumes continued to lag, meaning the earnings improvement relied heavily on pricing and productivity rather than broad-based volume growth. That raises concerns about the durability of growth if market conditions remain weak. Negative Sentiment: With the stock trading at an elevated valuation—approximately 44 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 4—investors may have expected stronger volume trends or a more optimistic outlook. The mixed fundamental picture is contributing to the decline despite the quarterly beat.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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