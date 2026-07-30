Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 196,135 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.63% of Skyworks Solutions worth $50,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 230.6% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 64,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 49,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

More Skyworks Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $935 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, exceeding analyst expectations of about $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Growth in Broad Markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness in other businesses. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results

Skyworks reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $935 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.08, exceeding analyst expectations of about $926 million and $1.03, respectively. Growth in Broad Markets—particularly automotive and AI data-center applications—helped offset weakness in other businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.27, above the roughly $1.23 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results over time. Skyworks Q3 release and capital allocation update

Management issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $1.27, above the roughly $1.23 consensus estimate, with revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also authorized a new $2 billion share-repurchase program, which could support per-share results over time. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks and Qorvo announced expected leadership appointments for their planned combination. RBC described the transaction favorably, citing potential cost synergies and relatively stable core business trends. Regulatory approvals are progressing, although the deal remains pending. RBC view on the Qorvo transaction

Skyworks and Qorvo announced expected leadership appointments for their planned combination. RBC described the transaction favorably, citing potential cost synergies and relatively stable core business trends. Regulatory approvals are progressing, although the deal remains pending. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. UBS raised its target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating, whereas JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, TD Cowen, Citigroup, RBC and Mizuho lowered targets, generally retaining Neutral, Hold or equivalent ratings. Analyst revisions following earnings

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. UBS raised its target to $70 while maintaining a Neutral rating, whereas JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, TD Cowen, Citigroup, RBC and Mizuho lowered targets, generally retaining Neutral, Hold or equivalent ratings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 3.1% year over year and EPS fell from $1.33 a year earlier, while margin pressure and weaker wireless-related demand overshadowed the quarterly beat. Investors may also be concerned about the reported dividend suspension and plans to raise approximately $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. Morgan Stanley analysis of Skyworks

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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