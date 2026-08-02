Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,326 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 219,999 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,682,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,969 shares of the company's stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,323 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 407.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,775,845 shares of the company's stock worth $25,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,397 shares of the company's stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,117 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 962,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 880,289 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of -0.07.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Key Headlines Impacting Takeda Pharmaceutical

Here are the key news stories impacting Takeda Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Takeda reported quarterly EPS of $0.48 versus the $0.17 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $7.50 billion, ahead of expectations for $7.13 billion. The company cited resilient performance from its core portfolio and continued progress on launch preparations and research programs. Takeda Pharmaceutical Fiscal Q1 Core Earnings, Revenue Rise

Takeda reported quarterly EPS of $0.48 versus the $0.17 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $7.50 billion, ahead of expectations for $7.13 billion. The company cited resilient performance from its core portfolio and continued progress on launch preparations and research programs. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised or reaffirmed above consensus. Takeda provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of approximately $3.009 and revenue guidance of $29.6 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $1.57 EPS and $29.0 billion revenue. The outlook reinforces the view that operating performance remains solid. Takeda Announces FY2026 First Quarter Results

Takeda provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of approximately $3.009 and revenue guidance of $29.6 billion, compared with analyst expectations of $1.57 EPS and $29.0 billion revenue. The outlook reinforces the view that operating performance remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remained favorable. Bank of America Securities analyst Koichi Mamegano reiterated a Buy rating after the quarterly beat and cited pipeline progress, while maintaining the existing price objective. Analyst Reiterates Buy on Takeda

Bank of America Securities analyst Koichi Mamegano reiterated a Buy rating after the quarterly beat and cited pipeline progress, while maintaining the existing price objective. Positive Sentiment: Takeda will receive a $20 million development milestone payment from Keros Therapeutics. The payment reflects progress under the companies’ collaboration and provides non-operating cash inflow, although its effect is modest relative to Takeda’s overall revenue base. Keros Therapeutics to Receive Development Milestone Payment

The payment reflects progress under the companies’ collaboration and provides non-operating cash inflow, although its effect is modest relative to Takeda’s overall revenue base. Neutral Sentiment: A UK court imposed an extended prosecution bar in patent litigation involving Millennium Pharmaceuticals, a Takeda subsidiary. The ruling is procedural and may restrict access to certain confidential information for attorneys involved in related patent matters; its direct financial impact on Takeda is not yet clear. Patents Court Imposes Extended Prosecution Bar

The ruling is procedural and may restrict access to certain confidential information for attorneys involved in related patent matters; its direct financial impact on Takeda is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Takeda discontinued another Phase 2 celiac disease therapy. Ending the program narrows the company’s celiac pipeline to one remaining candidate and may reinforce concerns about R&D productivity, despite progress in other therapeutic areas. Takeda Scraps Another Phase 2 Celiac Disease Therapy

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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