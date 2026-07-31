Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,087 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $942,542,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,432,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after acquiring an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 603,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $430.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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