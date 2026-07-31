Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,730,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,222,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,133 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,145,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

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