Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $10.75 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,219 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $76,958,000 after buying an additional 282,661 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $5,727,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $5,434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 435.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 225,616 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 183,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 98.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,514 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE: PHG, commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips' principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

Further Reading

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