Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,152 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 240,763 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Liberty Global worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Liberty Global alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 801.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 106,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 197.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,520,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 1,010,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,847 shares of the company's stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 98,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.5%

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. The trade was a 50.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Global wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here