Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in POSCO $PKX

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,777 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of POSCO worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get POSCO alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth $1,392,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in POSCO by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 115,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised POSCO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded POSCO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised POSCO from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKX

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.57. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO NYSE: PKX is a South Korea–based integrated steel producer founded in 1968 as Pohang Iron and Steel Company. Headquartered in Pohang, the company grew rapidly as part of South Korea's industrialization program and developed large, integrated steelworks—most notably in Pohang and Gwangyang—that helped establish POSCO among the world's largest steelmakers. It is structured as a diversified industrial group with steelmaking at its core and a range of downstream and trading businesses.

The company's primary activities include ironmaking and steelmaking, producing a wide array of steel products such as hot-rolled and cold-rolled sheets, coated steels, plates, stainless and special steels, long products (bars and wire rods), and seamless pipes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider POSCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and POSCO wasn't on the list.

While POSCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here