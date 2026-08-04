Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $12.55 Million Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT - Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,765,296 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 55,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.29. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.6525 dividend. This represents a yield of 398.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Chunghwa Telecom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom's product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

See Also

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