Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $15.14 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $188.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The business's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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