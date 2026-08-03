Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $15.20 Million Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,499 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 146,367 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.85% of Kemper worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kemper by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 946 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 11,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.04. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $62.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Kemper's dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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