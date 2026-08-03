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Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $17.56 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Stanley Black & Decker logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quantinno Capital Management increased its Stanley Black & Decker stake by 33% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 247,135 shares valued at approximately $17.56 million. Institutional investors collectively own 87.77% of the company.
  • Stanley Black & Decker reported quarterly EPS of $1.57, beating the $1.21 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.96 billion and rose 0.4% year over year. The company provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $4.90 to $5.70.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.84 per share, equivalent to an annualized $3.36 payout and a 3.6% yield. Analysts remain generally cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $90.22 versus the stock’s $94.60 opening price.
  • Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker.

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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