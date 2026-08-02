Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Hubbell worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $472.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.90. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Hubbell's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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