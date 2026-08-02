Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,857 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $543.00 to $491.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $456.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Trending Headlines about Tyler Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Tyler Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Tyler Technologies Acquires CODY Systems

Tyler Technologies acquired CODY Systems, a public-safety software provider. The deal expands Tyler’s government technology portfolio and could create additional cross-selling and recurring-revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Benzinga analyst updates

BTIG maintained a rating while lowering its price target to $400 from $420, and Piper Sandler maintained an rating while reducing its target to $491 from $543. Both targets still imply substantial upside based on the supplied reference price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Tyler Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share exceeded consensus, while revenue increased 8.2% year over year. Management also highlighted record SaaS and total bookings, strong recurring-revenue growth, cloud momentum and healthy free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Tyler outlines cloud-living pilots

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook of $12.95–$13.20 in earnings per share rather than raising guidance, while targeting 85% maintenance conversion to cloud by 2030. Cloud-living pilots are expected in 2027, with referenceable clients in 2028, indicating potential benefits are still several years away. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $645.1 million fell modestly short of estimates near $648 million. Investors appeared to view the earnings beat as insufficient for a premium-valued stock, particularly because management did not increase its full-year forecast. Tyler also announced a new $1.5 billion share-repurchase authorization, which supports the stock but may not offset near-term growth concerns. Why Tyler Technologies Stock Got Thrashed

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $310.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.71 and a 12-month high of $621.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day moving average is $334.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $647.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here