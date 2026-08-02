Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,221 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Littelfuse worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $50,902,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $507,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $442.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $443.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $233.36 and a one year high of $500.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -884.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Littelfuse from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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