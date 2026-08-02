Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $21.98 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH - Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,956 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of Bank of Hawaii worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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