Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $22.74 Million Stake in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,822 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $22,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 23.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 120,490 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter worth $2,347,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter valued at $21,277,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Transco Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NGG stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $94.64.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $2.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 533.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid Transco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid Transco NYSE: NGG is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

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