Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $23.67 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,869 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $141.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.00%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 73.73%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

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