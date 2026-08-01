Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $27.38 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Key Mettler-Toledo International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EPS rose 14% year over year to $11.46, exceeding the $10.80 consensus estimate by $0.66. Revenue increased approximately 4% to $1.03 billion, in line with expectations, while reported EPS reached $11.55 versus $9.76 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Mettler-Toledo Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Mettler-Toledo now expects fiscal 2026 EPS of $47.15 to $47.50, above the prior consensus estimate of $46.64. The updated outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and helped strengthen the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies became more bullish: Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Benzinga analyst-upgrade report

Jefferies Financial Group raised its price target from $1,400 to $1,580 and upgraded the stock to “buy,” implying roughly 11% upside from the referenced trading level. The upgrade provides additional positive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line: EPS guidance of $12.00 to $12.15 brackets the $12.12 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.1 billion is consistent with expectations. This suggests steady performance but provides less of a near-term upside surprise than the full-year outlook.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,420.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,418.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,237.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,276.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 872.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here