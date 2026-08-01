Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,782 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Deckers Outdoor worth $28,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.16.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.7%

DECK stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $125.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

See Also

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