Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $33.53 Million Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS - Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,312 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Madison Square Garden worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,895,000 after purchasing an additional 282,318 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,586,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,107,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 329,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,278,000 after purchasing an additional 149,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,123 shares of the company's stock worth $33,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $405.62 on Friday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $411.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $384.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.66 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $442.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp NYSE: MSGS is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA's New York Knicks, the NHL's New York Rangers and the WNBA's New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

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