Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $33.93 Million Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,751,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,134,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,073,032,000 after buying an additional 3,686,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,343,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,576,534,000 after buying an additional 2,274,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $187,252,000 after acquiring an additional 535,465 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,970,000 after acquiring an additional 481,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

Public Storage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO-per-share outlook to $16.75–$17.05 , reflecting expected contributions from acquisitions and the completed National Storage Affiliates merger. The range is broadly in line with the $16.94 analyst consensus. Public Storage forecasts 2026 Core FFO

Public Storage raised its 2026 Core FFO-per-share outlook to , reflecting expected contributions from acquisitions and the completed National Storage Affiliates merger. The range is broadly in line with the $16.94 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased to approximately $1.23 billion , matching estimates, while net income rose to $502.9 million from $361.4 million a year earlier. Public Storage also acquired 20 facilities during the quarter and agreed to purchase Public Storage Canada for about $1.2 billion . Public Storage raises guidance after second-quarter profit

Second-quarter revenue increased to approximately , matching estimates, while net income rose to $502.9 million from $361.4 million a year earlier. Public Storage also acquired 20 facilities during the quarter and agreed to purchase Public Storage Canada for about . Positive Sentiment: The completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates expands Public Storage’s platform to more than 4,500 locations and over 327 million square feet, increasing scale and potentially supporting future growth. Public Storage reports second-quarter results and raises guidance

The completed all-stock merger with National Storage Affiliates expands Public Storage’s platform to more than 4,500 locations and over 327 million square feet, increasing scale and potentially supporting future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS was $4.17, above the headline analyst estimate cited by some outlets, but the more relevant REIT measure—Core FFO—was $4.17 per share versus the $4.25 consensus and $4.28 a year earlier. Public Storage second-quarter FFO misses estimates

Reported EPS was $4.17, above the headline analyst estimate cited by some outlets, but the more relevant REIT measure—Core FFO—was $4.17 per share versus the $4.25 consensus and $4.28 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Same-store revenue fell 0.6% and same-store net operating income declined 2.2% , signaling continued pressure on rental rates, occupancy, or operating costs in the existing portfolio. Public Storage Q2 FFO misses on same-store NOI decline

Same-store revenue fell and same-store net operating income declined , signaling continued pressure on rental rates, occupancy, or operating costs in the existing portfolio. Negative Sentiment: The quarter’s Core FFO missed expectations, and the midpoint of the new annual guidance is slightly below consensus. Investors may therefore view the company’s growth as increasingly dependent on acquisitions and mergers rather than organic same-store performance.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $317.31 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day moving average is $301.67. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.54 and a 52-week high of $335.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

Get Our Latest Report on PSA

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,281.34. This trade represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

See Also

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