Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $35.65 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,118 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 214,640 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 5,936,209 shares of the company's stock worth $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,209 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,627,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 1,086,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 717,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 107,902 shares of the company's stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.7%

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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