Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $36.16 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $36,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,666,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $453,322,000 after buying an additional 111,735 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $309,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 517,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $285,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,996 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $1,442,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 366,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,176,020.54. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,231,724. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,906 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $258.38 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $261.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,912.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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