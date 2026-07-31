Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $36.83 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,090 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $36,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $817,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $486,065,000 after purchasing an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,485,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,017,123 shares of the construction company's stock worth $384,554,000 after purchasing an additional 416,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $659.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $681.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.93. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.450-16.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $745.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results significantly beat expectations. Quanta reported $9.56 billion in revenue, up 41.1% year over year, versus the $8.61 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.24, well above estimates near $3.30 and up from $2.48 a year earlier. Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Quanta reported $9.56 billion in revenue, up 41.1% year over year, versus the $8.61 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.24, well above estimates near $3.30 and up from $2.48 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance across key metrics. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $16.45-$16.95 and revenue of $39.3-$39.7 billion, above consensus forecasts of approximately $13.78 EPS and $35.0 billion in revenue. Quanta Projects 2026 Revenue as Backlog Supports Raised Outlook

The company now expects adjusted EPS of $16.45-$16.95 and revenue of $39.3-$39.7 billion, above consensus forecasts of approximately $13.78 EPS and $35.0 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog improves revenue visibility. Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion of remaining performance obligations, supporting management’s more confident outlook and signaling sustained demand for power and infrastructure projects.

Total backlog reached $53.4 billion, including $33.6 billion of remaining performance obligations, supporting management’s more confident outlook and signaling sustained demand for power and infrastructure projects. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation was robust. Quanta produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 billion. These results provide additional financial flexibility to fund growth and capital returns. Quanta Services Posts Record Q2 Results and Boosts Outlook

Quanta produced $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA reached $1.1 billion. These results provide additional financial flexibility to fund growth and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains demanding. Following the rally, PWR trades at roughly 90 times earnings based on the provided data, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in backlog conversion, project execution, or future guidance.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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