Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $37.11 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 176.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Nordson worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $191,654,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 10,127.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 586,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,103,000 after buying an additional 581,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 226,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 212,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,504,515,000 after buying an additional 186,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $295.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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