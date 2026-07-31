Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $38.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,728 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 306,213 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Invesco worth $38,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $32.00 target price on Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.88.

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Invesco Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Invesco's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is -126.47%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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