Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $39.41 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,272 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 303,167 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of MGIC Investment worth $39,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGIC Investment alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Manage LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Manage LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 65.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 204,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTG

More MGIC Investment News

Here are the key news stories impacting MGIC Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: MGIC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net operating income of $183.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus the $0.74–$0.76 analyst consensus. Earnings also increased from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. MGIC Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

MGIC reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted net operating income of $183.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus the $0.74–$0.76 analyst consensus. Earnings also increased from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted disciplined execution and a 14.5% return on equity, while the company posted a 59.63% net margin. These results support the case for continued financial strength and capital generation. MGIC Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Management highlighted disciplined execution and a 14.5% return on equity, while the company posted a 59.63% net margin. These results support the case for continued financial strength and capital generation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research modestly raised its estimate for first-quarter 2028 earnings to $0.84 per share from $0.83, indicating slightly improved longer-term expectations. Full-year earnings consensus remains $3.05 per share.

Zacks Research modestly raised its estimate for first-quarter 2028 earnings to $0.84 per share from $0.83, indicating slightly improved longer-term expectations. Full-year earnings consensus remains $3.05 per share. Neutral Sentiment: MGIC’s reported net income was $182.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The company’s valuation remains relatively low at approximately 9.7 times earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors.

MGIC’s reported net income was $182.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. The company’s valuation remains relatively low at approximately 9.7 times earnings, which may appeal to value-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $295.39 million was slightly below the $297.54 million consensus and declined 2.9% year over year. The revenue shortfall and lack of top-line growth may be limiting the stock’s response to the earnings beat. MGIC Investment Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $31.89.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 59.20%.The firm had revenue of $295.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 560,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,236,936.38. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $534,940.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,333,791. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MGIC Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGIC Investment wasn't on the list.

While MGIC Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here