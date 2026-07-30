Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $42.82 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $42,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.60 and a one year high of $213.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin South sold 7,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,348,929.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,913.68. This represents a 29.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,756 shares of company stock worth $6,150,171. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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