Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $45.88 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 132.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 244,295 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of PPG Industries worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,616,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $165,644,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 995,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $101,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 61,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PPG Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,172,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $120,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.37 billion estimate. Organic growth reached 4%, with broad-based gains across PPG’s segments. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 was essentially flat from $2.22 a year earlier. PPG reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Second-quarter net sales increased 7.2% year over year to $4.50 billion, exceeding analysts’ $4.37 billion estimate. Organic growth reached 4%, with broad-based gains across PPG’s segments. Adjusted EPS of $2.23 was essentially flat from $2.22 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Data centers are emerging as an important growth driver for PPG and peer Sherwin-Williams, potentially supporting demand for protective coatings and related specialty chemicals as artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment expands. Data Centers Emerge as Growth Drivers for PPG, Sherwin-Williams

Data centers are emerging as an important growth driver for PPG and peer Sherwin-Williams, potentially supporting demand for protective coatings and related specialty chemicals as artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment expands. Neutral Sentiment: PPG maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, a range broadly centered near the $7.89 analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued earnings growth potential but provides limited upside to current expectations. PPG Industries Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PPG maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.70–$8.10, a range broadly centered near the $7.89 analyst consensus. The outlook implies continued earnings growth potential but provides limited upside to current expectations. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.23 missed consensus estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.26. Reported net income fell 2% year over year to $439 million, while adjusted net income declined 1% to $500 million, suggesting that higher revenue has not yet translated into meaningful profit growth. PPG Industries slides as earnings miss overshadows revenue beat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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