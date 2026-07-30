Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $46.86 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,530 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 280,858 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Old Republic International worth $46,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORI

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. This represents a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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