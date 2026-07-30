Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $47.20 Million Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Insulet worth $47,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 225,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,076,000 after buying an additional 70,607 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $21,948,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insulet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period.

More Insulet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a “neutral” rating and a $174 price target, implying modest upside from the referenced price. The rating suggests UBS sees a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Benzinga reference

UBS initiated coverage of Insulet with a rating and a $174 price target, implying modest upside from the referenced price. The rating suggests UBS sees a balanced risk-reward profile rather than a strong near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of an August 31, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities-fraud lawsuit against Insulet and certain executives. The notices reference slightly different class periods, generally covering purchases from February or May 2025 through May 26, 2026. Rosen Law Firm article

Multiple law firms reminded investors of an deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities-fraud lawsuit against Insulet and certain executives. The notices reference slightly different class periods, generally covering purchases from February or May 2025 through May 26, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The complaints reportedly allege that defective cannula manufacturing caused insulin under-delivery in millions of Omnipod devices and that Insulet failed to disclose manufacturing deficiencies and product-safety risks. One notice also alleges that executive Eric Benjamin sold approximately $3.7 million of Insulet stock before two medical-device corrections. These are allegations, not established findings, but the litigation could increase costs and intensify scrutiny of Insulet’s quality controls and disclosures. SueWallSt shareholder alert

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.79 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $761.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer purchased 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $379.00 to $294.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

Further Reading

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